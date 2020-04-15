COVID-19 testing continues at state prison

CUMMINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Testing continues at a state prison where 43 of 46 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the patients were in a single barrack at the Cummins unit located south of Pine Bluff.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said inmates housed in the other barracks will also be tested.

Dexter Payne with the Department of Corrections said preventative measures have been set up to prevent another outbreak.

That includes no outside visits and lowering the amount of contact between inmates.

“Inmate movement outside of our facilities has basically come to a point where we’re moving one barrack at a time, that’s for our dining hall, our yard call, our recreation,” Payne said.

Forty-four people including inmates, staff, and a contractor have tested positive with COVID-19 at the Central Arkansas Community Correctional Facility.

As far as the outbreak at the Forrest City Federal Correctional Institution, the Governor announced the CDC and the Federal Bureau of Prison will handle the 55 positive cases there.