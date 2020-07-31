COVID-19 testing events happening this weekend

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Health is hosting mass COVID-19 drive thru testing events tomorrow.

The testing will take place from 7:00-11:00 AM on Saturday, August 1 at the Office of Emergency Management at 1820 Chestnut Street in Van Buren and Cooper Elementary School at 2 Blowing Springs Road in Bella Vista.

Sebastian County Health Unit in Fort Smith is also having their mass drive thru testing next Saturday, August 8 from 7:00-11:00 AM at the local public health unit at 3112 South 70th Street.

