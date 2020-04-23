COVID-19 testing in Arkansas compared to other states

People wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to COVID-19, Saturday, April 18, 2020. “Inner-city residents must follow this mandate to ensure public health and safety,” said Sharpton. The latest Associated Press analysis of available data shows that nearly one-third of those who have died from the coronavirus are African American, even though blacks are only about 14% of the population. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To give you more perspective on the pandemic in the state of Arkansas compared to the northeast, New York has tested 660,000 more residents than the Natural State.

Connecticut has tested nearly 70,000 people.

Of course, those states have a much larger population than Arkansas.

While Arkansas has reported only 2,500 positive cases, more than 260,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York and 22,400 in Connecticut.

A total of 1,500 people have died due to the virus in Connecticut and more than 15,000 New Yorkers have also died.