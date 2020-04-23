COVID-19 testing in Arkansas compared to other states

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To give you more perspective on the pandemic in the state of Arkansas compared to the northeast, New York has tested 660,000 more residents than the Natural State.
Connecticut has tested nearly 70,000 people.
Of course, those states have a much larger population than Arkansas.
While Arkansas has reported only 2,500 positive cases, more than 260,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York and 22,400 in Connecticut.
A total of 1,500 people have died due to the virus in Connecticut and more than 15,000 New Yorkers have also died.