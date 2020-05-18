COVID-19 testing increases in Forrest City

Testing being performed on Abbott’s ID NOW platform

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state has ramped up COVID-19 testing in Forrest City to address increased community spread.

Last week, Arkansas announced Forrest City was seeing a jump in COVID-19 cases likely due to the outbreak at the federal corrections facility.

To track the issue, 550 people there were tested on Saturday.

Only 290 results are back so far and 24 of those people tested positive.

“I consider that’s good numbers. 1, the number that was tested but also even the positivity rate is below 10% even though it is a little bit higher than the statewide average in recent weeks,” Hutchinson said.

With this latest surge in testing, Saint Francis County has now tested 762 people per 10,000.