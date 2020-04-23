COVID-19 testing is free in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State health leaders stressed people should not worry about paying for a coronavirus test.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act makes testing free across the country.

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson urged anyone who has symptoms to get tested.

“Most of the facilities that have set up a triage screening are not asking for payment at the time of testing so there is no expectation that people need to come with a check or a guarantee of insurance. We just do the testing,” he said.

Dr. Patterson said the state will seek a refund for testing expenses if it can but the public should not be worried about the cost.