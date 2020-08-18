COVID-19 testing site to open in Van Buren

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Baptist Health will open a COVID-19 testing site for residents of Crawford County and surrounding areas next week.

The drive-thru testing will be offered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday beginning Aug. 25 in the parking lot of Baptist Health Family and Pediatric Clinic-Van Buren located at 209 W. Pointer Trail.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, cough, fever, or nausea, or that has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, should be tested.

Those being tested will be required to remain in their vehicles during the process.

Those who are tested should self-quarantine until they receive the test results to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

People are required to make an appointment by calling (479) 709-6845 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.

To access lab results including those from COVID-19 screenings, patients can sign up for Baptist Health MyChart and download the MyChart app.