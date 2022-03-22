FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)- “We want people to go get tested, and if it costs them money, they’re going to be more reluctant to do so,” says Fayetteville City Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey.

Unless the United States Congress approves the $22.5 Billion the White House says is necessary. Tuesday will be the last day the COVID-19 Uninsured Program will accept testing and treatment claims; April 5 will also stop accepting vaccination claims.

Meaning anyone who doesn’t have insurance needs a test, a booster, or COVID-19 medication; it’s coming out of pocket.

“For the uninsured or underinsured, that’s going to be a barrier,” says Dr. Sharkey.

Dr. Sharkey worries having to ask people for Insurance information won’t only make the uninsured more vaccine-hesitant.

“Some people are worried that we’re collecting data when we’re vaccinating, and if we don’t have to ask for any information, they are much more likely to take it rather than if we have to collect insurance information and or money,” says Dr. Sharkey.

Senior Vice Chancellor for UAMS Health, Dr. Stephen Mette, says because there haven’t been that many people getting vaccinations or lining up at their COVID-19 testing site, he doesn’t see this program going away as having too much of an impact on the Natural State.

However, if we were to see another surge in cases, “If conditions on the ground change, the question is how fast can we build these programs back up, those are the real concerns,” says Dr. Mette.

The Northwest Arkansas Council worries that if pharmacies and other clinics can’t offer the free programs that they have been, Hospitals like UAMS may experience similar problems to what they did at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Those patients may be rerouted to our hospitals. It may create the same bottleneck in our emergency rooms that we did at the beginning of the pandemic with hospitals filling up,” says Ryan Cork with the Northwest Arkansas Council.

While few people have been getting tested recently, Dr. Sharkey fears even fewer people being tested when they’re under the weather could create even more issues.

“It could lead to an increase in cases because more people wouldn’t be getting tested and going around spreading COVID-19,” says Dr. Sharkey.

The White House adds if Congress were to not approve funding, the effects would also include scaling back planned purchases of preventive treatments for immunocompromised and reducing the ability to rapidly identify and assess emerging variants.