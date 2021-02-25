COVID-19 vaccination clinic for 65+ planned for Feb. 26

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. A real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in more than half a million people has confirmed it’s highly effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose, according to a report released on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Local healthcare providers will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 65 and older.

The clinic is at the Jones Center (922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, February 26.

Organizations involved include Air Evac, Central EMS, Ignite and Bentonville school students, Northwest Health EMS, Northwest Medical Center – Springdale, Northwest Technical Institute, Springdale Fire Department, and The Jones Center.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services is also hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on February 26. That event is targeting Benton County residents who are 70 and older.