COVID-19 vaccination clinic for 65+ planned for Feb. 26

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Local healthcare providers will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 65 and older.
The clinic is at the Jones Center (922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, February 26.
Organizations involved include Air Evac, Central EMS, Ignite and Bentonville school students, Northwest Health EMS, Northwest Medical Center – Springdale, Northwest Technical Institute, Springdale Fire Department, and The Jones Center.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services is also hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on February 26. That event is targeting Benton County residents who are 70 and older.