COVID-19 vaccination clinic for 65+ planned for Feb. 26

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. A real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in more than half a million people has confirmed it’s highly effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose, according to a report released on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Local healthcare providers will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 65 and older.

The clinic is at the Jones Center (922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, February 26.

Organizations involved include Air Evac, Central EMS, Ignite and Bentonville school students, Northwest Health EMS, Northwest Medical Center – Springdale, Northwest Technical Institute, Springdale Fire Department, and The Jones Center.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services is also hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on February 26. That event is targeting Benton County residents who are 70 and older.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers