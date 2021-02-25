COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Springdale Public Schools staff

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A collaboration between organizations in Springdale led to a massive vaccine clinic at the Jones Center today and tomorrow.

In total, Northwest Medical Center – Springdale CEO Hans Driessnack said the hope is to innoculate 2,000 people during the event.

Teachers from Springdale schools as well as other districts around the region were the primary recipients of the shots.

“We wanted to focus today on teachers and so the majority of those coming through – we made sure to get every Springdale teacher and additional counties as well, that needed the vaccine and wanted to receive it,” Driessnack said.

While the Jones Center hosted the event, the clinic was put on by representatives from Air Evac, Central EMS, Ignite and Bentonville school students, Northwest Health EMS, Northwest Medical Center – Springdale, Northwest Technical Institute, and the Springdale Fire Department.

There will be another vaccination event at The Jones Center tomorrow, February 26.