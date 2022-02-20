FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Natural State’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has slowed down in 2022.

As of Sunday, 55% of eligible Arkansans are fully immunized, which is about a 1% increase since this time last month. Julie Stewart, pharmacist at Medical Arts Pharmacy, said she is seeing less people come in for vaccinations each day.

“We have gone from doing 50, 60, or 80 a day some days, to more like 10 to 15 a day,” Stewart said.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health remined Arkansans on how effective the vaccine is when preventing death from COVID-19.

“It’s important to know that the data the governor showed for the age groups the 18-24 and 25-44 no one who died in these age group was fully vaccinated or boosted,” Dillaha said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is going to keep pushing its vaccination marketing campaign to increase that pace. Stewart said the pharmacy will be ready to help out anyone looking to get the shot or who may have questions.

“We encourage anyone that hasn’t been vaccinated or hasn’t been boosted to go ahead and come on and do that,” Stewart said.