FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson &Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Doctor Margie Scott, who directs the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, announced the COVID-19 vaccine is available to all veterans in Arkansas.

“We are currently offering the vaccine to all eligible veterans 18 and up who are enrolled in VA healthcare,” Scott said.

So far, the Veterans Affairs has vaccinated more than 26,000 veterans and staff in Arkansas.

Vaccinations for veterans are free.