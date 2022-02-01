LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas announced the COVID-19 vaccine clinic located at J.B. Hunt has been postponed to Feb. 11 due to inclement weather.

The clinic will be open Friday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and located at corporate headquarters (Building C) 708 W Apple Blossom Ave in Lowell, Ark.

The council added should the road conditions impact the testing site at the Washington County Fairgrounds, additional communication will be shared.

Click here for details on the testing clinics.