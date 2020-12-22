COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans for phases 1A, 1B explained

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – KNWA/FOX24 has received several questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans, specifically, how clinics are getting vaccines and if all frontline workers in hospitals have already been vaccinated.

Last week, Mercy Hospital in Rogers received its first shipment of 975 doses of Pfizer vaccines and VP of Operations, David Fortner said as of this week it has now received a second shipment.

“We have had an opportunity to get through most of our ICU, ED, co-workers then move on to those support personnel that still work in our hospital and clinics,” he said.

As for the workers in those units who have not received their vaccines yet, Fortner said administrators had to be strategic in who gets their shots and when because the vaccine is so reactogenic.

“You can’t take all of the staff in one unit and vaccinate them at the same time and then potentially a day or two down the road have some of those co-workers feeling bad,” Fortner said.

At this point, Fortner said Mercy is making good progress on vaccinating the rest of those workers and getting through phase 1A and Governor Hutchinson said over 12,000 workers have been vaccinated across the state. But, Dr. Jose Romero said Arkansas may not be moving on to phase 1B for another few weeks.

“My thoughts are it’s going to take four to six weeks at least to get through this first phase,” he said. “If we immunize 80% of those in the high risk tier, we could move on, or if we see demand fall off.”

Fortner said many workers outside of the ER, ICU and Covid units need the vaccine just as urgently and are included in phase 1A.

“There are a lot of co-workers that are in hospitals or clinics that still have potential for exposure or working with those that are directly taking care of patients.”