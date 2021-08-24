COVID-19 vaccine to be offered at Arkansas high school football rivalry games

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at upcoming high school football rivalry games.

Secretary of Education Johnny Key said this is the next phase in the “Stop the Hesitation, Get the Vaccination” campaign.

The Department of Education, Department of Health and the AAA are working together to organize the events.

“We hope that now, especially with the approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the FDA, that the acceptance in those situations will be greater and we look forward to providing additional information,” Key said.

Key said these clinics will be held at three or four games between rival schools.