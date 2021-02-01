COVID-19 vaccines and donating blood

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — People who have been COVID-19 vaccinated are encouraged to donate blood to help save lives.

Individuals who have received the most common form of the vaccine, such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are eligible to donate blood and platelets with no wait time.

Due to the pandemic, hospitalizations are on the rise and this has created a need for blood and platelet donations.

“The health of our donors is an integral part of our life-saving mission,” said Arkansas Blood Institute President/CEO Dr. John Armitage. “As more Arkansans are vaccinated, it is important for them to know they’re eligible to give blood and platelets, even the same day they receive their vaccination. As the pandemic persists, the impact on the community blood supply continues as well—so we urge healthy adults, age sixteen and up, to make blood donation a priority.”

If you are interested in donating, call 417-227-5324. Or, appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling Arkansas Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting yourbloodinstitute.org.