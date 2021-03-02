COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, found in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that the UK variant of COVID-19, B.1.17, has been found in Arkansas, according to the COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, March 2.

“This is something that we did not expect and I’m surprised we haven’t found it earlier,” Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero says.

Dr. Romero says this reinforces the need of mask use and the need to immunize.

Nearly every state in the United States have reported cases of B.1.1.7, according to the CDC.

When asked if the person with the positive variant had traveled to Arkansas from another state, Dr. Romero declined to answer.

The CDC and Dr. Romero report the vaccine that is available is effective against the variant.