COVID-19 winter task force meets for the first time

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Monday marked the first meeting for Governor Hutchinson’s COVID-19 winter task force.

Hutchinson announced the team on Friday, after the daily COVID-19 count copped 2,000 cases for the first time.

According to task force member and Washington Regional President, Larry Shackleford, Monday’s meeting was about the Governor’s four main concerns: dealing with COVID-19 caseload across the state, how to better support medical staff, enforcing the statewide mask mandate and how to reduce the coronavirus burden on hospitals.

Shackleford said it’s not just northwest Arkansas that is seeing a spike in positive cases.

“The trends we’re seeing in Northwest Arkansas are not good right now,” he said. “What we’re seeing now that I think is concerning is all regions in Arkansas are seeing those trends.”



Shackleford said these trends have to do with coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in each region.

There are four subcommittees to address each of the Governor’s four concerns. Shackleford said the next step is for each subcommittee to meet and discuss the issues. He expects the task force to begin meeting again next week.