SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the last seven days alone, Arkansas has had the third highest COVID case rate per capita. That’s about 349 cases per 100,000 residents.

Gary Berner, Chief Medical Officer at the NWA Community Clinic, explains the key to controlling the virus is getting people up to date on vaccinations because the virus isn’t expected to vanish anytime soon.

“I do think we will be in this climb for a little while longer,” Berner said. “I cannot predict the future but I don’t think this is going away tomorrow.”

Staying up to date on your vaccinations and testing for the virus are a couple of ways Dr. Berner encourages the community to limit the spread.