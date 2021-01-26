COVID in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 as numbers see change

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Hutchinson prepares to address the state at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday on current standing with COVID-19 in a week that has seen vaccination cases on the rise and new case numbers dropping.

On Monday new case numbers took a much-anticipated drop to 636 cases after seeing new case numbers rise into the thousands over the past few weeks.

The vaccines distributed also reached 63% of doses the state has received.

Even with all the good news we still were seeing the daily death number and hospitalizations staying with consistently high numbers, with Hutchinson saying, “An additional 44 deaths and a slight increase in hospitalizations remind us of the challenge we continue to face with this pandemic and what happens if we don’t follow health department guidelines.”

