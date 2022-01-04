COVID testing demands in NWA increase

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – As Covid-19 cases rise, so does the demand for tests. In Fayetteville, Washington Regional is now having to turn people away because there are not enough PCR tests for everyone who wants one.

A doctor with Washington Regional says up until now, there hasn’t been much concern for testing supplies. But now, it’s a different story.

Dr. Mark Thomas said it takes three to five days to get test results back. The drive-thru testing center will remain open as long as tests are able to be returned in that time frame. However, they’ll have to consider closing it if the turnaround time to get results back gets longer than three to five days.

“I would like you to share my apologies with all of the poeple that come and expected and have been turned away because the line was so long. I wish I had more resources, more people, more testing….faster ability to test people,” Dr. Mark Thomas said.

Dr. Thomas says his best advice is to take advantage of other testing sites in the area, rather than not getting tested at all if you’re turned away.