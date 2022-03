ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases continues to trend down.

Across the state, there are more than 2,334 active cases and 665 were reported in the last 24 hours.

268 people in Arkansas are hospitalized with the virus. That number is down by 12 from yesterday.

28 more Arkansans have died due to COVID-19.