MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Folk Center State Park’s Cowboy Music & Arts Festival is happening on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, in Mountain View.

According to a press release, the two-day event celebrates the songs and stories of the American Cowboy and will feature GRAMMY Award-winning musicians, family-friendly entertainment, art, live music in the Craft Village and Southern food buffets at the Skillet Restaurant.

The festival will include three concerts at Ozark Highlands Theater from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Music shows will feature performances by GRAMMY Award-winner Dom Flemons of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, cowboy songster and poet Andy Hedges, Pipp Gillette, The Farmer & Adele, and a special tribute to Glenn Ohrlin by veteran folksinger and the host of Ozark Highlands Radio, Dave Smith.

“Ozark Folk Center is one of the last places in the country to hear authentic cowboy music,” Music Director and Ozark Highlands Radio Executive Producer Daren Dortin said. “The festival will offer folks the chance to experience what it was like to sit around the campfire with cowboy songsters and poets in the not-so-distant past and hear timeless songs performed on guitar, banjo, rhythm bones and harmonica.”

Admission to the Craft Village at Ozark Folk Center is free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a concert ticket on Friday or Saturday during the festival. The Craft Village is home to dozens of master craftsmen and craftswomen who make, sell and demonstrate a variety of modern and traditional crafts.

Visitors can explore 20 different artisan shops and enjoy family-friendly entertainment and traditional American music during daytime music sets at the Blacksmith Stage. The Village also offers a variety of educational opportunities including living history at the historic Shannon Cabin and one-room schoolhouse, which spark the imagination about pioneer life in the Ozarks.

For visitors who delight in the natural beauty of the Ozarks, be sure to set aside time to discover the Heritage Herb Garden in the Craft Village, where pass-along plants, flowers and herbs for healing are on full display this spring. Many plants are available for sale in the park’s Herb Arbor.

More information about tickets to the festival is available here.