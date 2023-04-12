NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Nonprofits in Arkansas can apply now through May 1 for $5,000 grants totaling more than $80,000 through Cox Communications’ employee-funded program Cox Charities.

Cox Charities is funded by Cox employees in Arkansas who contribute a percentage of their paychecks to the program.

The grants are available for nonprofits that serve Cox’s service areas including Northwest Arkansas, Fort Smith, Berryville, Harrison and Eureka Springs.

“Through Cox Charities, our employees are excited to be able to give back to the communities where we live, work and serve. It has never been more important to support as we continue to recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” Tina Gabbard, Cox Market Vice President for Arkansas, said.

“Our employee-funded program allows us to support the nonprofits that positively impact Arkansas, and for that, we couldn’t be more proud,” Gabbard added.

A release from Cox said that since 2006, Cox Charities has supported educators and nonprofit organizations throughout employee-funded grants totaling more than $8.6 million.

For Cox Charities Community Investment Grant applications and more information, visit www.coxcharitiescentral.org.