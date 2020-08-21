COX Helping Families With Internet Access

ARKANSAS – (August 21, 2020) – Cox announced late yesterday an expanded commitment to bridging the learning divide as part of its ongoing effort to support kids and families learning and teaching from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through June 30, 2021 Cox is suspending late fees and extending payment relief offerings for customers in the company’s low-cost internet program Connect2Compete who express an inability to pay due to pandemic hardships.

“During this time of distance learning, our focus remains on connecting low-income families with a K-12 student at home to the internet and keeping them connected during this unprecedented time, said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. “We continue to look at ways to support kids that need the tools to succeed and know it starts with an internet connection, device and digital resources.”

In addition to connectivity, many students need equipment to get their work done. Cox continues to partner with local, regional and national organizations to provide discounted, refurbished laptops and accessories to families that qualify for the Connect2Compete program.