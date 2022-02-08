FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In celebration of National Pizza Day on February 9, Yelp is launching a search for its first-ever Chief Pizza Officer, who will serve as the authority on all things pizza, from deep dish to Detroit style, pizza cones to personal pan.

During their six-month engagement, the Chief Pizza Officer will be responsible for spreading their love for pizza and sharing the latest pizza trends with the Yelp community. To apply, pizza pundits should submit a 30-60 second video explaining why they’re qualified to take on the role, at ChiefPizzaOfficer.Yelp.com.

Participants will be judged based on their love for local businesses, pizza pride, geography and social media presence, according to a press release. The winning pizza connoisseur will be awarded $25,000 to continue their pizza education across the U.S. and help Yelp stay abreast of what’s next in the world of pizza.