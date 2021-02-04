Crawford Co. woman participates in COVID-19 vaccine trial

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Crawford County woman is participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

When age groups were shifted in Arkansas, it left 68-year-old Sherry Marshall waiting until Phase 1C to get a vaccine. Phase 1C is not expected to start until April, so she joined a COVID-19 vaccine study trial.

Marshall was able to join the AstraZeneca trial through the Applied Research Center in Little Rock.

Marshall received her first dose of either a Placebo or the vaccine on January 13.

“I have a win-win situation. I have a 66% chance that I got the real vaccine and not the placebo. But should I have gotten the placebo and whenever my age group comes up for the vaccine, they will unblind and let me know if I got the placebo so I could go ahead and get the approved vaccine,” she said.

Marshall said so far she has only had slight symptoms, like fatigue, low temperature, and nausea, so she feels like she has gotten the real vaccine.

She said she will be monitored for two years during the study.