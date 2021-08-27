Crawford County Adult Education Center holds ribbon cutting for new location

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Crawford County Adult Education Center provides resources like adult literacy and vocational training, and now it has a new address.

Staff held a ribbon cutting at the new location on Mount Vista Boulevard in Van Buren this morning.

“We try to give people a second chance,” said the center’s director, Dr. Debbie Faubus-Kendrick. “Our big program of course we partner with the court. That’s why we were in the same building with the district court, is our alternative sentencing program. In lieu of doing community service, paying a fine some time, or going to jail they can go through one of our programs.”

A full list of the services provided by the Crawford County Adult Education Center can be found on its website.