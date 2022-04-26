VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Crawford County Adult Education Center announced that it will be offering a pair of new programs.

According to a press release, the Center in Van Buren will offer a Welding Program and a Home Helpers Bootcamp.

The Welding Program begins on May 31, with classes meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m. or 5-9 p.m. There is limited space in the class, and scholarships and financial aid are available. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 479-471-0019, 479-785-1232 or 479-755-3300.

The Home Helpers Bootcamp will meet from June 3-10. Orientation, home health assessments, employability, financial literacy and digital literacy will be included. Call 479-471-0019 for more information.

The Crawford County Adult Education Center is located at 301 Mt. Vista Blvd. in Van Buren.