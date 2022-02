CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County asks residents on February 15 not to burn despite the county’s lack of an official burn ban.

According to a post made on the Crawford County Department of Emergency Management’s Facebook page, the county is asking residents not to burn due to dry conditions and gusty winds.

The county says conditions should improve within the next 24-36 hours after rain and a cold front move through the area.