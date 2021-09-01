Crawford County celebrates paying off justice center bonds

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many families, but what if you don’t get your child tax credit check? (Getty Images)

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County celebrates paying off the bonds that helped build a justice center in Van Buren.

The county held a bond burning Wednesday, September 1, to recognize the new building being completed under budget and ahead of schedule.

The $20 million bond issue was passed in 2014, and the new justice center was finished two years later.

The bond was expected to be paid off in July of 2022, but instead was paid off 14 months ahead of schedule.

Judge Dennis Gilstrap says this will save money for taxpayers in Crawford County.

“I’ve been looking forward to letting the people know for sure that July 1, they should have started seeing a half cent come off of their sales tax,” Gilstrap said.