VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Crawford County Emergency Managers, the roof of the Crawford County Courthouse has been blown off due to high winds from storms that rolled through Monday night.

KNWA/FOX24 Storm Spotter Zachary Hall snapped a photo of the damage.

Significant damage to the Crawford County Courthouse in downtown Van Buren. #arwx @weatherdan pic.twitter.com/3gKkJBuWkZ — Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) May 4, 2021

Stay tuned to KNWA/FOX24 for more updates on damages and power outages.