CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – First responders in Crawford County receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lieutenant Stephen Staggs was the first in line to get the Moderna vaccine he said if it prevents himself or others from getting sick it’s a good thing.

“I’ve been ready to get this first shot for a long time,” he said.

Those first responders who were vaccinated today will return in one month to get the second round.