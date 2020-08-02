Crawford County holds first mass COVID-19 testing event

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– Crawford County had it’s first mass COVID-19 testing event today, and people were lined up well before the opening time at 7 a.m.

Cassie Casey Cochran with the department said as cases in the natural state keep climbing, it’s important to take the step and go get tested. She said this is a way to keep the people around you safe.

“It’s important to go ahead if you’ve been exposed, or you’re experiencing symptoms to go ahead and come out and get that test. After you receive that test, go ahead and isolate in your home until you get those results,” Cochran said.

The Arkansas Department of Health has testing Monday – Friday at your local health unit. You can call your local unit below and make an appointment.