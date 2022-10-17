CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — A 26-year-old man, Jacob Jones, died Saturday after being transported from the Crawford County jail.

According to Sheriff Jim Damante, Jones had a medical emergency at the jail Saturday. Deputies attempted to perform CPR, and Jones was sent to an area hospital where he later died.

Jones’ mother said she was devastated when she got the news from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department. She hates that Jacob is going to miss the holidays, but is glad he was able to recently celebrate his 26th birthday. Catherine Jones said she remembers the last text she got from him.

“His last message to me was, mom, I want you to know, I love you more than anything,” said Catherine.

According to the Jones’ family attorney, David Powell, the multiple reports received from inmates surrounding the hours before Jacob’s death, conflicted with what he was hearing from the sheriff’s department.

“We’re getting stories that he was taken back to a pod, and he was there for several hours with several calls for help from other inmates that were long ignored for as long as five to six hours,” said Powell.

Regardless of the outcome, the family wants to know the full story of what happened in the hours before Jacob’s death.

“If the staff at the jail did everything they were supposed to, then great. We’ve got our answers and we move on to bury this young man. If not, if for five hours they tried to give him medical attention and that was ignored, and now he’s dead, that’s a different story,” said Powell.

This death comes after a video went viral in August on Facebook showing two Crawford County deputies kicking and punching a suspect, Randall Worcester, while he was on the ground. The two deputies involved were fired at the beginning of October as the investigation into their use of force continues.

“Because of the response made by the sheriff’s office during the Worcester case, I do have reservations whenever they make statements, when they release information,” said Powell.

Catherine says she doesn’t want to see another family hurting like hers in the future.

“How many other people are going to have to have the sheriff’s office come tell them their child is dead and at the hands of neglect?” said Catherine.

Sheriff Damante said an internal investigation is underway looking into the death of Jacob. Jacob’s body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. At this time, it’s unclear what the medical emergency was.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Damante for comment after speaking with the family’s attorney. He has not responded.