OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — A man serving a ten-year sentence on theft and weapons charges escaped from the Crawford County Jail in Van Buren on November 30 and was captured and arrested in Oklahoma on Dec. 24.

A post from Crawford County Sheriff’s Office states that Jeromy Call, 38, is being detained in LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office. This is the second time he has escaped custody. He escaped from LeFlore on Oct. 29, 2021.

Call had escaped from Crawford County Jail around 2:30 a.m. through a duct vent. The U.S. Marshals were leading the search on Dec. 8.