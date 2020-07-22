Crawford County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County has reported its first inmate testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Sheriff Ron Brown, all new inmates are placed in quarantine after they have been booked into the facility.  Early on the morning of July 22, a quarantined inmate was admitted into a local hospital for a condition unrelated to COVID-19. 

The inmate tested positive for COVID-19, although considered asymptomatic, according to Sheriff Brown. 

Under the advice of the Arkansas Department of Health, every inmate currently incarcerated in the Crawford County Detention Center, as well as all employees who had direct or indirect contact with the inmate who tested positive, is being tested for COVID-19.

