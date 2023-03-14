VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County Library Board held off on changing library policy Tuesday after the board decided to withdraw discussions on it.

The board was set to discuss changing policy to give the library board the final say on what new books were selected to be added to the libraries. However, board chair Tammi Hamby withdrew the agenda item Tuesday. Currently, library staff has the final say on what material is added to the libraries.

The library board has been at the center of controversy recently after LGBTQ+ books were moved out of the children’s section and into a separate section of the library.

Hamby said Tuesday that any discussions on changing library policy will be on pause until a committee can review all of the library system’s policies.

“Let’s look at the whole manual and fix all the things at one time because some policies refer to other policies and we don’t want to rewrite something that refers to something that’s not even written yet,” Hamby said.

People packed Tuesday’s meeting, including LGBTQ+ advocates like Steven Kurtz.

“We’re really concerned about the issue of censorship and we are here because we believe this library has taken a direction that’s kind of very disappointing, we think the LGBTQ+ community needs support,” Kurtz said.