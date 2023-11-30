CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Crawford County man will spend 50 years in prison after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Crawford County prosecutor Kevin Holmes says Derek Blasingame is a habitual offender.

Blasingame took a guilty plea agreement for attempted battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing in a vehicle and criminal mischief.

Court documents say on April 4, 2022, Blasingame was involved in a high-speed chase that resulted in an Arkansas State Police trooper driving off the road and flipping their cruiser over.

The trooper was injured in the crash, but was released from the hospital the same day.