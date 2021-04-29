Crawford County monitoring Arkansas River water levels

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Heavy flooding continued into the River Valley, leaving several roads and bridges underwater in Crawford County.

Brad Thomas, director of Crawford County Department of Emergency Management said, “Our county judge has verbally declared for a disaster, we have significant road damage throughout the county. As a matter of fact, every single low water bridge across Crawford County was underwater.”

Brad Thomas with Crawford County says crews will assess damage over the next few days in order to officially declare a disaster for the county.

He adds emergency management is continuing to monitor the Arkansas River as it’s currently in the moderate flood range and expected to crest this evening.

