FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For a year now, people arrested for nonviolent crimes in Crawford and Sebastian counties have been offered the option of getting mental health help with the Crawford County Mental Health Courts.

“We need to get these people what they need. And meeting the need where they are turning their life around,” said Patty Thrift, mental health therapist for Crawford County Mental Health Treatment Court.

She says it’s been a roller coaster to get off the ground.

“What if this doesn’t work? Is it going to be effective? There was, you know, a lot of that in the beginning,” said Thrift.

Thursday marked one year since the voluntary mental health program started. It was made available to people arrested for nonviolent crimes who had no previous criminal history in both Crawford and Sebastian counties.

“I feel like it’s a great growth for us, and we’re all starting to figure out what we’re doing here, and, in the best ways, to help,” said Judge Candace Settle, the Division III Circuit Judge for Crawford County.

She was a key contributor in getting the program up and running. She says what started as one person a year ago has increased to 20 people getting help.

“Do something through the court system that would help something through the court system that would help folks that seem to be in this cycle of, you know, getting in trouble, and then going to jail, and then getting out and getting in trouble, going to jail,” said Settle.

Settle says the program offers basic needs like, toilet paper, gas money, clothes, or even a plate of food to participants. Counselors, the circuit court, Van Buren Housing Authority, and officials from both counties help each person, mentally and physically.

“They do the work. We just get to be here and observe and help. It’s a helping thing. And, that’s the greatest reward I receive is to help them,” said Thrift.

During the program, participants go through months of healing with the court and a team of counselors. Thrift says what she enjoys the most is seeing how far each person has come.

“The healing journey that we get to go on with them in this is amazing. It’s just amazing. I’m so happy to be part of it,” said Thrift.

The program is only available to defendants who meet the requirements of high-risk and high-need or have a mental disorder. Mental health court lasts for a minimum of 14 months with a licensed mental court therapist.