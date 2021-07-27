Crawford County officials get together to promote vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) – Doctors, State Representatives, and Local Elected Officials gathered this morning in Crawford County to show their support for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who came together Tuesday morning did so to try and communicate to the public their genuine support for the vaccine.

State Representatives and Physician Lee Johnson said whats frustrates him the most is how politicized this vaccine has become.

“We want to try and find a way to tell our patients what we truly believe, and we truly believe that this vaccine is the solution and the vaccine is safe,” said Johnson.

Also in attendance, Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap. He acknowledged choosing to get the vaccine is a personal decision. However, he hopes what goes into making the decision is factual and not rumor.

We asked Gilstrap what his goal is in Crawford County.

“To get past this, we need 60% or 70% of people to get vaccinated, but at this point, we need every shot ever sleave that we can get rolled up, and every shot that we get, we are that much closer,” said Gilstrap.

Johnson believes the best way to do that is to be louder than the rumors.

“I think it’s important for people to hear from people they trust, and there are a lot of people here today who are just community members or community leaders. Again these are not internet voices; these are people you know here in the community,” said Johnson.

Both Johnson and Gilstrap acknowledge that there has been an uptick in local vaccination rates in the last couple of weeks. However, it’s the momentum they hope they can keep with public discussions like they had Tuesday.