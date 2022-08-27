CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Crawford County residents and other members of surrounding communities gathered as one this afternoon to rally for police brutality reform. This is following an incident last Sunday when Crawford County law enforcement violently arrested Randall Worcester in Mulberry. Some of the footage in this story could be disturbing.

Derek Van Voast, a civil rights advocate led the rally on the steps of the Crawford County Courthouse earlier today pushing for law enforcement to make a change for the better.

“We will make this right,” Van Voast said. “The people who did what they did will be held accountable.”

Van Voast was on the steps of the courthouse for about an hour advocating for changes to be made.

He doesn’t however have anything against the officers involved.

“I have nothing against those three officers,” Van Voast said. “I just want to see accountability.”

The law enforcement officers involved are currently on paid administrative leave.