CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Party affiliations have been left off ballots at early polling locations in Crawford County on October 24.

According to Crawford County Election Chairman Bill Coleman, a programming error caused the missing party affiliations.

Coleman says all early voting locations have been fixed as of 2:40 p.m.

According to Coleman, only early voting has been affected by the error. Absentee voting has not been affected.

Everyone who has already voted has already had their ballots counted.

