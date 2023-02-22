CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Crawford County Quroum Court approved a $40,000 severance package for the library system director Tuesday.

The vote comes after the library has been at the center of controversy surrounding LGBTQ+ books in the children’s section. After concern was voiced about the books, they were moved to a separate section.

Now, the Crawford County Library System doesn’t have a director. The quorum court unanimously approved a resolution for a severance package for the library system director, Deidre Grzymala. The package is about $40,000 and would come from the library’s fund. The justices of the peace did not provide any comment during the meeting about the severance package specifically.

Public comment at the quorum court meeting centered around the LGBTQ+ books with people on both sides of the issue speaking out. Some people also spoke in favor of Grzymala as the library director.

One library board member, Keith Pigg, said he supported Grzymala as director. He said looking for a new library director would be a lengthy process.

“She did a good job, she has been doing and she is still doing a good job, do you know how long it takes to vet and get a new director,” Pigg said.

Grzymala and her attorney declined to comment Tuesday night.

The Crawford County Library Board’s next meeting is on March 14.