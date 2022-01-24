Crawford County reeling from ransomware cyberattack

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County is still dealing with a cyberattack that happened around Christmas.

According to the assistant to the county judge, unknown ransomware hit the county’s servers on December 26.

The county’s technology provider immediately shut down the system as soon as the attack was discovered.

Judge Dennis Gilstrap says the county is still feeling the effects of the attack, and it’s creating challenges to day-to-day operations.

The incident has been reported to the state legislative audit and the FBI.

