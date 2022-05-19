CRAWFORD COUTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Crawford County voters take to the polls they’ll decide the fate of a sales tax that provides funding for first responders.

Many in law enforcement across the county said this sales tax is important for funding police, fire and even roads in the county.

The one percent sales tax is something those in Crawford County have been paying for more than 20 years and now it is up for renewal for the next seven years.

The funding is spread out to every city in the county.

The Van Buren Police Chief, Jammie Hammond, said the tax brought in over 4 million dollars to the city last year.

He said the police department’s share of that money makes up for ten percent of their budget.

Although he said the tax funds even more of the county’s smaller cities’ police departments, so it could be detrimental to their programs.

Luckily though, if it’s not renewed the bigger cities like van buren won’t be as hurt by it.

“It’s not all doom and gloom. We’re not going to close the doors. People are going to enjoy the great services they get from us, not only from our department, but also from all the public safety departments in the county,” said Hammond.

Hammond said the Van Buren Department said without the renewed tax they’ll have to cut down on resources, like officer trainings and equipment.

Although, for those smaller departments in Crawford County, they might have to cut on personnel.

Hammond and other officers said renewing the one percent sales tax when you go to the polls is really important.