CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County Search and Rescue is hosting a clothing and shoe giveaway.
The giveaway will be held on Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1820 Chestnut Street, Van Buren. All items are new.
A Facebook post from the group says that there are a few things to remember before attending:
- Patrons need to know their shoe size before they come, because they will not be allowed to try them on.
- All members of family must be present; patrons cannot shop for people not present.
- Patrons will have to give a last name and a number of how many are in their party.
- Must be a resident of Crawford County.
- When driving in the area watch for others.