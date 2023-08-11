CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County Search and Rescue is hosting a clothing and shoe giveaway.

The giveaway will be held on Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1820 Chestnut Street, Van Buren. All items are new.

A Facebook post from the group says that there are a few things to remember before attending: