VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County Sheriff-elect Daniel Perry spoke on June 22 about his plans for his upcoming tenure as sheriff.

Perry has been a captain at the Van Buren Police Department for the last 27 years. He ran as a Republican in the primaries and won the seat during the runoff election on June 22.

Perry says there are several things he plans to address like deputy retention.

“My first priority is deputy retention,” Perry said. “Make sure we’ve got training, make sure we’ve got equipment, make sure my deputies are protected, and start making it a place that they want to stay and work.”

Perry will be sworn in on January 1, 2023.