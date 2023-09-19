CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County is about to miss out on millions of dollars in sales tax revenue.

In May 2022, the county voted to continue a 1% county sales tax from September 30 through September 2031.

The law states counties and cities in Arkansas have to notify the state Department of Finance and Administration at least 90 days before any sales tax rate change is set to take effect.

Crawford County failed to file the necessary paperwork in time with the DFA, so the county can’t collect revenue from the sales tax starting October 1 through December 31.

Crawford County Judge Chris Keith says although the funding is needed, it won’t drastically hurt the county.

“We are cutting back on things just to be conservative for those three months, but we’re still going to meet our anticipated [budget] though,” Keith said. “We’re going to be conservative, but we’re not going to cut back on public safety. We’re going to do everything we can to keep the public safe.”

Keith says the county is still within the budget for 2023 but will have to be conservative when the county budgets for 2024 since the carryover will be less.

He says the county has sent in the required paperwork and will be able to start collecting the sales tax revenue on January 1.