Creating face masks from home supplies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The shortage of face masks available in stores is forcing those in public health to get creative.

Life Styles in Fayetteville, an organization which works with adults with developmental disabilities, thought it was important to be able to protect all of its staff and clients as much as possible, earlier in the week, staff started assembling face masks with materials you can find in your home.

“Without our staff, we don’t have an organization, so we want them to be able to keep working because we will still have a need,” Executive Director John Newmann said.

To learn how you can build a mask with materials in your own home, watch the step by step video here.